W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Raises Dividend to $1.07 Per Share

W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 8th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 1.065 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $4.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06.

W. P. Carey has increased its dividend by an average of 0.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 24 years. W. P. Carey has a dividend payout ratio of 163.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect W. P. Carey to earn $5.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.5%.

Shares of WPC opened at $78.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. W. P. Carey has a 12 month low of $67.76 and a 12 month high of $89.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.95. The firm has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.34, a PEG ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.75.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Raymond James lowered their price target on W. P. Carey from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on W. P. Carey from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in W. P. Carey by 20.6% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in W. P. Carey by 38.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in W. P. Carey by 30.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

