Wahed Invest LLC Boosts Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Wahed Invest LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 37.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,223 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for 1.3% of Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JB Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.3% in the second quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 5,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.6% during the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 19,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 53.4% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.6% during the first quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.0% during the second quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 6,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

TSM traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.40. The stock had a trading volume of 237,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,658,325. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.99. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $59.43 and a twelve month high of $145.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.3392 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $4.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.26%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.57.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Further Reading

