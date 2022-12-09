Wahed Invest LLC Buys 9,842 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Wahed Invest LLC increased its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,809 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,842 shares during the quarter. JD.com accounts for 0.8% of Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox grew its position in JD.com by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,219,049 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $977,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,000 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in JD.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $673,008,000. Hhlr Advisors LTD. grew its position in JD.com by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 8,485,071 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $544,911,000 after acquiring an additional 50,600 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of JD.com by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,215,567 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $301,823,000 after buying an additional 1,244,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion grew its position in shares of JD.com by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 4,540,899 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $291,629,000 after buying an additional 1,331,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.45% of the company’s stock.

Get JD.com alerts:

JD.com Stock Down 2.4 %

JD.com stock traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,828,078. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. JD.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.17 and a 52-week high of $81.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 670.85 and a beta of 0.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JD.com Profile

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JD. StockNews.com began coverage on JD.com in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on JD.com from $90.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on JD.com from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Benchmark increased their price target on JD.com from $106.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on JD.com from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.92.

(Get Rating)

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.