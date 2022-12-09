Wahed Invest LLC Has $3.15 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Wahed Invest LLC cut its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up 1.9% of Wahed Invest LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Pfizer by 3,059.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,530,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,994,698,000 after acquiring an additional 37,310,556 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,065,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,801,210,000 after acquiring an additional 13,790,348 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Pfizer by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 43,391,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,246,359,000 after acquiring an additional 9,537,621 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,097,341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,972,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at about $311,238,000. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.47.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of PFE traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.81. 325,417 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,029,408. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $41.44 and a one year high of $61.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.69 and a 200 day moving average of $48.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. Pfizer had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 43.95%. The business had revenue of $22.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.04 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

