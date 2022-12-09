Wahed Invest LLC Has $578,000 Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Wahed Invest LLC lowered its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,544 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth $30,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Insight Inv LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. 73.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NSC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $178.00 to $177.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Norfolk Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $280.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.33.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NSC stock traded down $0.42 on Friday, hitting $245.25. 8,882 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,159,361. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $232.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.22. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $203.65 and a one year high of $299.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The railroad operator reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.46. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.21% and a return on equity of 24.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.47%.

Insider Activity at Norfolk Southern

In other news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total value of $516,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,158 shares in the company, valued at $7,791,319.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Further Reading

