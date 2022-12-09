Wahed Invest LLC Reduces Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Wahed Invest LLC trimmed its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 774 shares during the quarter. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $930,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Prologis by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Prologis by 319.1% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in Prologis by 183.0% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prologis stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.61. 10,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,117,939. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.03 and a twelve month high of $174.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $108.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.96.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.31). Prologis had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 73.21%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.63%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PLD shares. Scotiabank upgraded Prologis from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Prologis from $156.00 to $149.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Prologis from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Prologis from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Prologis in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.39.

In other Prologis news, Director David P. Oconnor purchased 9,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $114.13 per share, with a total value of $1,027,170.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,170. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

