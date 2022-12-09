Wahed Invest LLC Sells 705 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Wahed Invest LLC cut its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Offit Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.0% during the first quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 28,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 10.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 370,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,346,000 after purchasing an additional 35,246 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.5% in the second quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Emerson Electric news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $421,993.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 354,858 shares in the company, valued at $32,434,021.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Emerson Electric news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,000,334.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 118,205 shares in the company, valued at $10,772,021.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $421,993.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 354,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,434,021.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.03. 22,527 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,190,955. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.89 and its 200-day moving average is $85.13. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $72.40 and a 52-week high of $100.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 16.46%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on EMR. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “mkt perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.67.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

