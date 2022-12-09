Wahed Invest LLC Trims Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Wahed Invest LLC trimmed its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,829 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,203,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 378 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,692,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,156,788,000 after acquiring an additional 816,066 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth about $613,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth about $267,000. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.68.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of ISRG stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $271.60. 15,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,806,349. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.07 and a fifty-two week high of $369.21. The company has a market capitalization of $95.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.20.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.01). Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total transaction of $1,678,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,522.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total value of $1,678,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,522.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 44,203 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.84, for a total transaction of $9,319,760.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,911,939.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 66,578 shares of company stock valued at $14,524,401. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.