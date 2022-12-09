Walken Trading Down 2.2% This Week (WLKN)

Walken (WLKN) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 9th. Walken has a market capitalization of $11.53 million and approximately $1.39 million worth of Walken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Walken token can currently be bought for $0.0426 or 0.00000248 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Walken has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Walken Token Profile

Walken was first traded on June 21st, 2022. Walken’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 270,333,333 tokens. The official message board for Walken is medium.com/@walken.io. The official website for Walken is walken.io. Walken’s official Twitter account is @walken_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Walken

According to CryptoCompare, “Walken aims to connect healthy lifestyle, games & crypto. To give people a chance to make a living by playing a game and sticking to a healthy lifestyle at the same time.Their game connects real-life sports activities with online gaming and crypto earning .WLKN is a Token used for operating in the Walken NFT game. WLKN is short for Walken and can be either bought on a cryptocurrency exchange or earned by using Walken.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Walken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Walken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Walken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

