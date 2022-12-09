Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC Acquires 316 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,069 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. West Family Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Target by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,988 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Target by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 184,821 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $39,222,000 after acquiring an additional 26,849 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Target by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,356 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in Target by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Target by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 5,765 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Target Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded down $0.87 on Friday, hitting $153.34. 18,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,190,835. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $137.16 and a 12 month high of $254.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.61). Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 59.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on TGT. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Target from $165.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Target in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.25.

Insider Activity at Target

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Target

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

