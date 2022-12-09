Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,082 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 12,333,870 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,402,114,000 after buying an additional 413,600 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,150,324 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,321,955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899,453 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,363,357,000. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 7,480,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $813,883,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212,150 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 5,714,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $621,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,422 shares during the period. 14.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BABA stock traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.66. The stock had a trading volume of 159,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,839,628. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $245.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 235.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $58.01 and a 52-week high of $138.70.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BABA shares. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $206.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.42.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

