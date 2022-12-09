Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,116 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,180 shares during the quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 142.6% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

In other news, Director Gary Torgow bought 16,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.75 per share, for a total transaction of $248,316.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 910,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,424,506. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Michael Scott Jones sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $762,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,647 shares in the company, valued at $802,866.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary Torgow bought 16,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.75 per share, for a total transaction of $248,316.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 910,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,424,506. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,804 shares of company stock worth $1,346,779. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

HBAN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares to $17.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.06.

NASDAQ:HBAN remained flat at $14.62 during mid-day trading on Friday. 148,495 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,005,435. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $11.67 and a 1-year high of $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.69. The stock has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.12.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 48.06%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.