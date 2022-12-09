Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 44.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VNQ. Newport Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC now owns 6,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Kearns & Associates LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Kearns & Associates LLC now owns 5,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

VNQ stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.34. 53,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,657,008. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $74.66 and a twelve month high of $116.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.86.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

