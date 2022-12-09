Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 149.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,743 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,035 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 0.8% of Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABT. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $3,068,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,925,091 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $464,574,000 after purchasing an additional 53,181 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% during the second quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 22,962 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,596 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 6.9% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 7,706 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. 73.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ABT traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.22. 31,910 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,721,985. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $93.25 and a 52-week high of $142.60. The company has a market capitalization of $186.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.94 and its 200-day moving average is $105.84.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.25. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.44%.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total value of $4,873,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,873,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,891,310. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ABT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

