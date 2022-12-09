Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC Has $1.55 Million Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC grew its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 113.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,149 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,806 shares during the period. IQVIA comprises about 0.7% of Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pitcairn Co. increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 101.8% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,226 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 4.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 729,957 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $168,773,000 after acquiring an additional 28,899 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 205.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 9,522 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the first quarter worth $599,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the first quarter worth $258,000. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE IQV traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $210.08. 4,967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 914,347. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.38. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.75 and a twelve month high of $285.61.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 31.36%. As a group, research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

IQV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA to $249.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $251.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.13.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

