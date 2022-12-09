Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in Aptiv by 3,492.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 21,553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 20,953 shares during the period. Clear Sky Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,960,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,487 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 3,913 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 118.5% in the 2nd quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 590,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $52,551,000 after acquiring an additional 320,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 24,919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APTV stock traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,571,286. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.01. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $77.96 and a one year high of $175.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $586,320.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 599,227 shares in the company, valued at $52,713,999.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 19,995 shares of company stock worth $1,913,055 over the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Aptiv from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Aptiv from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Aptiv from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Aptiv in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.83.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

