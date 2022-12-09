Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT)

Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 44,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Glatfelter by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 43,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 7,689 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Glatfelter during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Glatfelter by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,575,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,054,000 after purchasing an additional 11,719 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Glatfelter by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 56,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 27,589 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Glatfelter by 660.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 127,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 110,781 shares during the period. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLT traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,198. Glatfelter Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.08 and a fifty-two week high of $18.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.11.

Glatfelter ( NYSE:GLT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Glatfelter had a negative net margin of 11.73% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $371.78 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Glatfelter in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Fibers, Airlaid Materials, and Spunlace. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials for single-serve coffee and tea products; wallcover base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wraps, and other consumer product applications; composite laminates consisting of decorative laminates for use in furniture, household and commercial flooring, and other applications; and specialty engineered products, which are used in electrical energy storage, home, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

