Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC Purchases 307 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,398 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.4% of Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,957.3% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 17,857,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,945,783,000 after acquiring an additional 16,989,271 shares in the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 95,776.8% in the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,500,452 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 5,494,715 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 699,790.2% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,703,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 4,702,590 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 536,206.4% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 589,827 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,646.4% in the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 424,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,200,000 after purchasing an additional 399,721 shares during the period. 1.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 800,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,878,216. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 800,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,878,216. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $28,904.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,156,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and sold 302,156 shares valued at $19,964,470. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOGL traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $93.73. The company had a trading volume of 301,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,708,856. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $151.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.58 and a 200-day moving average of $106.12.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $156.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.77.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

