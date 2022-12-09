Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Research Coverage Started at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $159.00 price objective on the retailer’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Walmart from $158.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen upped their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer set a $165.00 target price on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Walmart from $149.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $160.26.

WMT opened at $148.78 on Tuesday. Walmart has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77. The company has a market cap of $401.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.92, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.33.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walmart will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.89, for a total value of $1,049,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,683,978.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total value of $1,301,260.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,488,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,457,283.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.89, for a total value of $1,049,230.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,683,978.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,524,402 shares of company stock valued at $826,260,798 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 53.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 2,309 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at $240,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 10.3% in the first quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA grew its position in shares of Walmart by 11.5% in the first quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 8,925 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

