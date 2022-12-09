Wanchain Market Capitalization Achieves $32.85 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000997 BTC on major exchanges. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $32.85 million and approximately $2.25 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Wanchain has traded 12.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00078214 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00056466 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001315 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00009856 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00025439 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001527 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005117 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000257 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

