Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Acquires 55,606 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 261,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,606 shares during the quarter. Franco-Nevada comprises approximately 0.8% of Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of Franco-Nevada worth $34,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,710,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,277,689,000 after purchasing an additional 368,842 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Franco-Nevada by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,064,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,061,177,000 after acquiring an additional 331,314 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,358,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,014,271,000 after buying an additional 141,139 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,475,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $587,432,000 after buying an additional 134,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 5.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,310,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $567,122,000 after purchasing an additional 236,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Franco-Nevada from $176.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Franco-Nevada from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$190.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.38.

Shares of FNV traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $143.01. The company had a trading volume of 11,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,987. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52-week low of $109.70 and a 52-week high of $169.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.36, a PEG ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $130.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 32.41%.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

