Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Buys 248,357 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 319.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 326,019 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248,357 shares during the quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. owned 0.11% of Lennar worth $22,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LEN. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in Lennar by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,715 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Lennar by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,177,495 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,577,000 after acquiring an additional 133,400 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in Lennar by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 21,381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Lennar by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 796,632 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,713,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Lennar by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 17,970 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on LEN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Wedbush downgraded shares of Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.40.

Lennar Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE LEN traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.74. The stock had a trading volume of 13,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,851,189. The company has a market capitalization of $25.84 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91, a PEG ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 7.73 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $62.54 and a 12 month high of $117.54.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.04 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 23.12%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 17.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 9.92%.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

