Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Decreases Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lowered its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,781 shares during the quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $8,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,982,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,068,764,000 after purchasing an additional 824,408 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,350,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,486,565,000 after acquiring an additional 96,970 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 27.5% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,680,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,944,107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,239,151 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 23.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,329,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,384,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762,240 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,213,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,560,871,000 after acquiring an additional 112,662 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,672,332. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other American Tower news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,177,023.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,672,332. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Stock Performance

American Tower Increases Dividend

NYSE AMT traded up $2.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $214.91. 3,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,766,240. The company has a market cap of $100.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.54. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $178.17 and a 12-month high of $294.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $206.82 and a 200 day moving average of $239.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.56 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on AMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on American Tower from $285.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. KeyCorp cut their price target on American Tower from $264.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on American Tower from $219.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on American Tower to $279.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.40.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

See Also

