Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Grows Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 606.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 45,854 shares during the quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $4,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Xylem by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,390,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,738,529,000 after buying an additional 1,435,798 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Xylem by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,774,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,600,756,000 after purchasing an additional 722,396 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Xylem by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,501,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $430,162,000 after purchasing an additional 203,166 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Xylem by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,828,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Xylem by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,192,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,181,000 after purchasing an additional 99,861 shares during the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xylem alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

XYL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Xylem from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Xylem from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xylem has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.70.

Insider Transactions at Xylem

Xylem Stock Performance

In related news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 11,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total value of $1,271,514.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,371.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XYL traded up $1.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $112.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,414. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.80 and a 200-day moving average of $92.83. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.08 and a 12 month high of $124.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.11.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.

Xylem Profile

(Get Rating)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.