Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Has $109.70 Million Stock Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 41.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 689,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 203,265 shares during the period. Sun Communities makes up about 2.4% of Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. owned approximately 0.56% of Sun Communities worth $109,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 134,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,450,000 after purchasing an additional 10,345 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 37,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,499,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 11,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 33,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on SUI. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $175.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Friday, November 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Sun Communities to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $174.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Sun Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.86.

Sun Communities Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE SUI traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $143.50. 3,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632,768. The company has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of 69.78, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.65. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.63 and a 12 month high of $211.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $134.87 and a 200-day moving average of $150.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.05). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 8.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 171.71%.

Sun Communities Profile

(Get Rating)

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.