Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Has $3.46 Million Holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lessened its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,289 shares during the quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $3,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,006,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,365,000 after buying an additional 518,390 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,418,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,525,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 109,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,442,000 after acquiring an additional 59,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JAT Capital Mgmt LP bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $40.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.31.

Shares of OLLI stock traded down $0.66 on Friday, reaching $51.45. 12,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,476,701. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.67 and a 52 week high of $72.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.95.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

