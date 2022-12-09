Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Makes New Investment in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 867,436 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,452,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ERF. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Enerplus by 183.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,795 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 21,856 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enerplus by 155.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,620 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 18,625 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Enerplus by 126.0% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 107,465 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 59,904 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Enerplus by 6.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 605,955 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,670,000 after purchasing an additional 39,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Enerplus by 32.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 303,883 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,850,000 after purchasing an additional 74,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ERF has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Enerplus from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Enerplus from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Enerplus from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enerplus has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.13.

Enerplus Stock Performance

Shares of ERF traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.56. 25,792 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,626,123. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 2.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.35. Enerplus Co. has a 52-week low of $8.59 and a 52-week high of $19.23.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.02). Enerplus had a net margin of 34.14% and a return on equity of 88.11%. The firm had revenue of $720.53 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enerplus Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Enerplus Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.48%.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

