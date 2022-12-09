Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Purchases 5,699 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 414,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,699 shares during the quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $18,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 212.1% in the 2nd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. 59.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BAM shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.40.

Insider Activity at Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Down 0.7 %

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $51,436,389.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,281,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,956,442.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Brookfield Asset Management news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total transaction of $9,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,797,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,251,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $51,436,389.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,281,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,956,442.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 6,960,176 shares of company stock valued at $94,048,890 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAM traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.32. 22,971 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,510,097. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.93 and a 12-month high of $62.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 1.31.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 27.32%.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.