Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Purchases New Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 37,735 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,356,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VMC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,535,907 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,670,246,000 after purchasing an additional 184,543 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,951,374 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,011,768,000 after purchasing an additional 665,469 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 5.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,771,928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,246,491,000 after purchasing an additional 479,356 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,527,221 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $643,318,000 after purchasing an additional 56,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 41.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,520,048 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $500,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,903 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMC stock traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $183.78. 1,781 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 606,714. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $168.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.16. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $137.54 and a 1-year high of $213.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.43 billion, a PE ratio of 41.08, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is presently 35.96%.

VMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $197.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $199.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.36.

In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

