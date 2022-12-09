Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. lessened its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,231 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $23,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 950.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 178,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,223,000 after acquiring an additional 16,072 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at $552,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 5,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.
Waste Management Trading Up 0.5 %
Waste Management stock opened at $166.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $160.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.58 and a 52-week high of $175.98.
Waste Management announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
Waste Management Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.33%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
WM has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Waste Management to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.75.
Waste Management Profile
Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.
