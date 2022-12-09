Waterfront Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 781,280 JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 781,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,469,000. JBG SMITH Properties comprises 1.2% of Waterfront Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 61.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 10,501 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 139,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 6.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 49,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 5.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.15% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on JBG SMITH Properties to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered JBG SMITH Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.
Insider Buying and Selling
JBG SMITH Properties Price Performance
JBGS stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.83. 1,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,418,123. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.07. JBG SMITH Properties has a 52-week low of $17.39 and a 52-week high of $31.09. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.45 and a beta of 0.93.
JBG SMITH Properties Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 225.01%.
About JBG SMITH Properties
JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.
Featured Stories
