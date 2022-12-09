Waterfront Capital Partners LLC Has $10.23 Million Stock Position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Waterfront Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 704,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 276,169 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC owned 0.62% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts worth $10,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of XHR. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 0.7 %

Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.08. 9,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,992. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -758.62 and a beta of 1.46. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.18 and a 12 month high of $20.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.82.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Xenia Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:XHR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $240.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.15 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 0.16% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. Analysts forecast that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,999.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.83.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

(Get Rating)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.