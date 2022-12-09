Waterfront Capital Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Waterfront Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 580,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 125,848 shares during the quarter. Federal Realty Investment Trust comprises about 3.7% of Waterfront Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.72% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $55,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 192.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 145.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,150,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 7.8% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,386,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,707,000 after purchasing an additional 99,929 shares during the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.53. The company had a trading volume of 542 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,203. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.51 and its 200-day moving average is $101.78. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $86.43 and a 12-month high of $140.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 91.72%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FRT. Barclays increased their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.86.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

