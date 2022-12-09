Waterfront Capital Partners LLC Takes $40.54 Million Position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,005,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $40,537,000. Brixmor Property Group comprises 2.7% of Waterfront Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC owned 0.67% of Brixmor Property Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BRX. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 61,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 109,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,817,000 after buying an additional 10,692 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 26,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 3,494 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 34,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 31,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Brixmor Property Group news, Director Michael B. Berman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $344,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,552.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Brixmor Property Group Price Performance

Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend

Shares of BRX stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.67. The company had a trading volume of 15,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,907,600. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.58. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.62 and a 12 month high of $27.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.08 and its 200 day moving average is $21.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 88.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BRX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.04.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

