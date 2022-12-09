WAXE 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $164,649.87 (WAXE)

WAXE (WAXE) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. One WAXE coin can currently be purchased for $56.93 or 0.00332452 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, WAXE has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar. WAXE has a market cap of $328.55 million and $164,649.87 worth of WAXE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About WAXE

WAXE’s launch date was September 30th, 2020. WAXE’s total supply is 3,700,000 coins. WAXE’s official website is on.wax.io/wax-io. WAXE’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WAXE

According to CryptoCompare, “The WAX Blockchain is a platform to create, buy, sell, and trade NFTs to anyone, anywhere. WAX offers a suite of tools that allows anyone to trade NFTs instantly including a WAX Cloud Wallet where accounts can be created in just two clicks & more.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAXE directly using US dollars.

