WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet cut WEC Energy Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Guggenheim lowered their target price on WEC Energy Group from $104.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $98.09.

WEC Energy Group Trading Up 1.1 %

WEC stock opened at $95.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. WEC Energy Group has a 12-month low of $80.82 and a 12-month high of $108.39. The stock has a market cap of $30.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.47 and its 200 day moving average is $98.08.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 14.94%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.7275 per share. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 66.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at WEC Energy Group

In other news, Director Glen E. Tellock bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.39 per share, with a total value of $91,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $91,390. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total value of $92,710.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,085,986.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Glen E. Tellock bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.39 per share, for a total transaction of $91,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,390. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of WEC Energy Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WEC. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 7,382.2% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,408,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $140,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,478 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 28.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,902,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $594,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,919 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 7.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,466,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,843,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,877 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 563.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,320,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,075 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 193.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,647,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $165,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,475 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

