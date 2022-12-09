WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WELL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WELL – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$8.25.

WELL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Eight Capital dropped their price target on WELL Health Technologies from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$9.00 price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on WELL Health Technologies from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. TD Securities decreased their price objective on WELL Health Technologies from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on WELL Health Technologies from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

WELL Health Technologies Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of TSE WELL opened at C$2.94 on Friday. WELL Health Technologies has a one year low of C$2.73 and a one year high of C$5.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.35, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.96 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$670.81 million and a PE ratio of -13.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

WELL Health Technologies Company Profile

In other WELL Health Technologies news, Director John Kim sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.87, for a total value of C$68,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 484,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,390,167.73. Insiders have sold 124,000 shares of company stock worth $374,880 in the last ninety days.

(Get Rating)

WELL Health Technologies Corp. operates as a practitioner focused digital health company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers end-to-end omni-channel patient services, including primary care; physiotherapy, occupational therapy, chiropractic, dietary, mental health counselling, and sleep related services; specialized care, including gastroenterologists; diagnostic services related to cardiology, women's health, and bone/muscle health and cancer diagnostics; and telehealth services.

