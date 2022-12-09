Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Price Target to $121.00

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $99.00 to $121.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Science Applications International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $99.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $113.00.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Science Applications International Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of SAIC stock opened at $112.92 on Tuesday. Science Applications International has a 12 month low of $78.10 and a 12 month high of $117.94. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.97.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Science Applications International will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is 30.83%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Science Applications International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 0.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its stake in Science Applications International by 3.2% during the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Science Applications International by 2.5% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Science Applications International by 5.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,654 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Science Applications International by 2.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,942 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

About Science Applications International

(Get Rating)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.