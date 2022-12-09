Wells Fargo & Company Increases KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Price Target to $420.00

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $360.00 to $420.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.08% from the stock’s current price.

KLAC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on KLA to $374.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on KLA in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna boosted their price target on KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on KLA from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on KLA from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.61.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of KLA stock opened at $395.92 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $337.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $341.60. KLA has a 1 year low of $250.20 and a 1 year high of $457.12. The company has a market capitalization of $56.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Insider Transactions at KLA

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.84. KLA had a return on equity of 120.41% and a net margin of 33.28%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Research analysts forecast that KLA will post 24.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total value of $1,010,672.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,117.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KLA

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in KLA by 34.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,198,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,977,699,000 after buying an additional 1,579,926 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in KLA by 1,128.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,556,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $496,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,140 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in KLA by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,618,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $835,425,000 after purchasing an additional 543,345 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in KLA by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 921,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $337,296,000 after purchasing an additional 517,870 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in KLA by 451.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 352,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,663,000 after purchasing an additional 288,542 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KLA

(Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.