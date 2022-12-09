Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.84-$0.88 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.85. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WEN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wendy’s has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.07.

Wendy’s stock opened at $23.28 on Friday. Wendy’s has a 1 year low of $15.77 and a 1 year high of $24.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.00. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is 57.47%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WEN. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Wendy’s during the first quarter worth approximately $277,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Wendy’s during the first quarter worth approximately $277,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wendy’s during the first quarter worth approximately $276,000. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in Wendy’s during the first quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Wendy’s during the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. 70.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

