Western Standard LLC Has $3.95 Million Stock Position in Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK)

Western Standard LLC lowered its position in shares of Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 627,428 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 43,070 shares during the quarter. Spok accounts for 3.0% of Western Standard LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Western Standard LLC’s holdings in Spok were worth $3,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Spok by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 13,825 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 3,382 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Spok by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,054 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 3,882 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Spok by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,199 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 4,915 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spok by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 756,173 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,034,000 after buying an additional 6,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Spok by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 62,016 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 7,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Spok stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.09. 1,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,175. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.34. Spok Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.13 and a fifty-two week high of $10.14. The stock has a market cap of $159.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 0.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.313 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Spok’s payout ratio is -127.55%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SPOK shares. Lake Street Capital set a $15.00 price objective on Spok in a report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet raised Spok from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Spok from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.

In other news, Director Todd J. Stein acquired 117,895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.31 per share, for a total transaction of $861,812.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 732,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,353,186.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Todd J. Stein acquired 117,895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.31 per share, for a total transaction of $861,812.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 732,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,353,186.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent D. Kelly acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.25 per share, for a total transaction of $41,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 276,898 shares in the company, valued at $2,284,408.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 272,199 shares of company stock worth $1,991,138 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.59% of the company’s stock.

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. It delivers clinical information to care teams when and where it matters to enhance patient outcomes. The company offers subscriptions to one-way or two-way messaging services; and ancillary services, such as voicemail, and equipment loss or maintenance protection services, as well as sells devices to resellers who lease or resell them to their subscribers.

