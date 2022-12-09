Western Standard LLC Purchases New Shares in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI)

Western Standard LLC purchased a new stake in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 30,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $828,000. Western Standard LLC owned 0.15% of Viad as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVI. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Viad by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 898,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,807,000 after acquiring an additional 408,966 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Viad by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 701,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,994,000 after acquiring an additional 238,135 shares during the period. Blue Grotto Capital LLC grew its stake in Viad by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 814,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,030,000 after acquiring an additional 151,137 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Viad by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 777,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,709,000 after purchasing an additional 148,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its holdings in Viad by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 692,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,121,000 after purchasing an additional 128,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VVI traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.47. 57 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,376. Viad Corp has a 12-month low of $25.18 and a 12-month high of $46.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.76.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Viad from $51.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Viad from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Viad Corp operates as an experiential leisure travel, and live events and marketing services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through two segments, Pursuit and GES. The Pursuit segment offers vertically integrated attractions and hospitality in destinations with a collection of attractions, lodges, and sightseeing tours.

