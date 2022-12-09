Western Standard LLC Purchases Shares of 102,780 Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE)

Western Standard LLC purchased a new stake in Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 102,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,000. Kinnate Biopharma makes up about 1.0% of Western Standard LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Western Standard LLC owned about 0.23% of Kinnate Biopharma at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kinnate Biopharma by 7.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Kinnate Biopharma by 6.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma in the first quarter worth $27,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 20.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinnate Biopharma alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KNTE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Kinnate Biopharma to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Kinnate Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.40.

Kinnate Biopharma Price Performance

About Kinnate Biopharma

KNTE traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.37. 93 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,824. Kinnate Biopharma Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $19.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.92.

(Get Rating)

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers in the United States. The company develops KIN-2787, a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors FGFR2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12(CDK12) inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kinnate Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinnate Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.