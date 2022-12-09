Western Standard LLC Trims Stock Position in PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW)

Western Standard LLC decreased its holdings in PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW – Get Rating) by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 399,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 385,217 shares during the quarter. PFSweb makes up 3.6% of Western Standard LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Western Standard LLC owned approximately 1.76% of PFSweb worth $4,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of PFSweb in the second quarter worth $40,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of PFSweb in the second quarter worth $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of PFSweb in the second quarter worth $49,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in PFSweb during the second quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in PFSweb by 16,986.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 8,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of PFSweb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

PFSW traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.82. 10 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,994. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.96 and its 200 day moving average is $10.60. PFSweb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.38 and a 12 month high of $13.48.

PFSweb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Belgium, Bulgaria, the United Kingdom, Canada, and India. The company offers order to cash service, which provides distributed order orchestration and payment processing; order fulfillment services; contact center services that are focused on providing essential services, such as order entry, returns authorization, product inquiry, and order tracking, as well as iCA, an application where agents provides customer service functions, such as placing orders, checking order status, facilitating returns, initiating upsell and cross sell, managing escalations, and gathering voice of the customer information.

