Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) PT Raised to $115.00

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $103.00 to $115.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 12.36% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.50.

Get Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies alerts:

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:WAB opened at $102.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.26. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 52-week low of $78.26 and a 52-week high of $103.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies ( NYSE:WAB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 1,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $181,626.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,540.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 1,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $181,626.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,540.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Fetsko sold 11,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $1,162,516.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,712,371.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAB. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,404,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $195,575,000 after buying an additional 10,332 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 3.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 637,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,322,000 after purchasing an additional 21,810 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 316,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,985,000 after purchasing an additional 34,084 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 287,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,389,000 after purchasing an additional 26,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2.4% in the second quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 187,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,423,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.