Whale Rock Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Whale Rock Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 78.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 818,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,014,975 shares during the quarter. Marvell Technology makes up 1.1% of Whale Rock Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $35,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 140.3% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 38.5% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at $38,000. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Marvell Technology Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of MRVL stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.31. The company had a trading volume of 76,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,918,098. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.30 and a twelve month high of $92.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.27.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -150.00%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MRVL shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Marvell Technology to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.31.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $198,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,429 shares in the company, valued at $4,096,822.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $198,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,096,822.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 274,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,336,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $886,800. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.