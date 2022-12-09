Whale Rock Capital Management LLC Increases Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 303,963 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 52,372 shares during the period. HubSpot accounts for approximately 2.7% of Whale Rock Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.63% of HubSpot worth $91,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HUBS. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in HubSpot by 203.6% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 85 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in HubSpot during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in HubSpot by 28.8% during the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.38, for a total value of $2,578,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 639,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,096,456.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,429,680. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lowered shares of HubSpot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $375.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $405.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.82.

Shares of NYSE HUBS traded up $6.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $299.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,823. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $245.03 and a 1-year high of $786.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $280.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $307.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.97 and a beta of 1.57.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

