Whale Rock Capital Management LLC Increases Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 303,963 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 52,372 shares during the period. HubSpot accounts for approximately 2.7% of Whale Rock Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.63% of HubSpot worth $91,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HUBS. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in HubSpot by 203.6% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 85 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in HubSpot during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in HubSpot by 28.8% during the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.38, for a total value of $2,578,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 639,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,096,456.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,429,680. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
HubSpot Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE HUBS traded up $6.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $299.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,823. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $245.03 and a 1-year high of $786.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $280.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $307.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.97 and a beta of 1.57.
About HubSpot
HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HubSpot (HUBS)
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
- Discount Retailers Could Make Good Bargain Stocks
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
- This Is Why Daktronics Fell 40% In One Day
Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.