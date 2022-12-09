Whale Rock Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 308.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 685,351 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 517,362 shares during the quarter. Intuit accounts for approximately 7.8% of Whale Rock Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC owned 0.24% of Intuit worth $264,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 20.4% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 3.2% during the second quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 713 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Dohj LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 0.8% during the second quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 5.1% during the second quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 559 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 4.0% during the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INTU. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $575.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $601.00 to $505.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $496.58.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 47.49%.
In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total transaction of $630,190.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,314.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total value of $166,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,892.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total transaction of $630,190.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,314.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,489 shares of company stock valued at $1,019,634 over the last quarter. 3.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.
