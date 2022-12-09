Whale Rock Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Whale Rock Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 586,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,169,246 shares during the period. Datadog accounts for 1.7% of Whale Rock Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Datadog worth $55,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,492,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,406,871,000 after acquiring an additional 322,533 shares during the last quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 245.4% in the first quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 15,791,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,392,003,000 after acquiring an additional 11,219,544 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 7.8% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,002,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,665,000 after acquiring an additional 360,371 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the second quarter worth $428,470,000. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 6.2% in the first quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 2,900,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,322,000 after acquiring an additional 168,230 shares during the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DDOG shares. Barclays cut their target price on Datadog from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Datadog from $104.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Datadog in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Datadog in a report on Monday, November 7th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on Datadog in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.81.

DDOG traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.89. The company had a trading volume of 25,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,466,064. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.31. The company has a market cap of $24.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,480.40 and a beta of 1.03. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.45 and a 1 year high of $186.28.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $436.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.15 million. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Datadog news, Director Matthew Jacobson bought 122,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.07 per share, for a total transaction of $8,612,303.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 690,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,398,960.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 6,861 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total transaction of $625,105.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 173,019 shares in the company, valued at $15,763,761.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Jacobson bought 122,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.07 per share, with a total value of $8,612,303.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 690,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,398,960.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,150,006 shares of company stock worth $79,339,605 and sold 197,661 shares worth $15,032,294. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

