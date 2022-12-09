White Pine Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

White Pine Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,619 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up about 1.0% of White Pine Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Insight Inv LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABT. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $4,873,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,873,500 shares in the company, valued at $669,891,310. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.82 on Friday, reaching $107.74. 37,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,721,985. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.71. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $93.25 and a twelve month high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 17.52%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading

